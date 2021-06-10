US Markets
TLRY

CANADA STOCKS-Energy stocks lift TSX as oil prices rise

Contributor
Sagarika Jaisinghani Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MARK BLINCH

Canada's main stock index rose on Thursday after energy stocks gained on the back of higher oil prices, a day after the central bank left its key interest rate unchanged.

Adds details, updates prices throughout

June 10 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose on Thursday after energy stocks gained on the back of higher oil prices, a day after the central bank left its key interest rate unchanged.

* Oil prices rose about 0.8% after slipping in the previous session on data indicating weak U.S. driving season fuel demand as investors eyed upcoming U.S. economic data.

* That helped the energy sector .SPTTEN rise 0.8%. O/R

* At 9:47 a.m. ET (1347 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 40.42 points, or 0.2%, at 20,042.69.

* The materials sector .GSPTTMT, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.4%. GOL/MET/L

* The Bank of Canada on Wednesday left its key interest rate unchanged at a record low 0.25%, as expected, and said the economy would "rebound strongly" as vaccinations against COVID-19 picked up.

* On the TSX, 138 issues were higher, while 85 issues declined for a 1.62-to-1 ratio favouring gainers, with 23.05 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainer on the TSX was Transcontinental Inc TCLa.TO, which jumped 8.1%, after several brokerages, including Scotiabank and National Bank of Canada, raised their price targets on the stock.

* Tilray Inc TLRY.TO led declines on the TSX with a 3.3% fall, and Westport Fuel WPRT.TO was the second biggest decliner, down 1.8%.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Canadian Natural Resources CNQ.TO, Crescent Pint Energy Corp CPG.TO and Hut 8 Mining Corp HUT.TO.

* The TSX posted 14 new 52-week highs and no new low.

* Across all Canadian issues there were 81 new 52-week highs and six new lows, with total volume of 42.66 million shares.

(Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni and Amy Caren Daniel)

((Sagarika.Jaisinghani@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2256;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TLRY WPRT CNQ CPG

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular