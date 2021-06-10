CANADA STOCKS-Energy stocks lift TSX as oil prices rise

Adds details, updates prices throughout

June 10 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose on Thursday after energy stocks gained on the back of higher oil prices, a day after the central bank left its key interest rate unchanged.

* Oil prices rose about 0.8% after slipping in the previous session on data indicating weak U.S. driving season fuel demand as investors eyed upcoming U.S. economic data.

* That helped the energy sector .SPTTEN rise 0.8%. O/R

* At 9:47 a.m. ET (1347 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 40.42 points, or 0.2%, at 20,042.69.

* The materials sector .GSPTTMT, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.4%. GOL/MET/L

* The Bank of Canada on Wednesday left its key interest rate unchanged at a record low 0.25%, as expected, and said the economy would "rebound strongly" as vaccinations against COVID-19 picked up.

* On the TSX, 138 issues were higher, while 85 issues declined for a 1.62-to-1 ratio favouring gainers, with 23.05 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainer on the TSX was Transcontinental Inc TCLa.TO, which jumped 8.1%, after several brokerages, including Scotiabank and National Bank of Canada, raised their price targets on the stock.

* Tilray Inc TLRY.TO led declines on the TSX with a 3.3% fall, and Westport Fuel WPRT.TO was the second biggest decliner, down 1.8%.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Canadian Natural Resources CNQ.TO, Crescent Pint Energy Corp CPG.TO and Hut 8 Mining Corp HUT.TO.

* The TSX posted 14 new 52-week highs and no new low.

* Across all Canadian issues there were 81 new 52-week highs and six new lows, with total volume of 42.66 million shares.

