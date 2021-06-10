US Markets

CANADA STOCKS-Energy stocks lift TSX as oil prices rise

Sagarika Jaisinghani Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/MARK BLINCH

Canada's main stock index rose on Thursday on the back of higher oil prices, a day after the central bank left its key interest rate unchanged.

* At 9:30 a.m. ET (1330 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 69.43 points, or 0.35%, at 20,071.7.

* The energy sector .SPTTEN climbed 1.2% as U.S. crude CLc1 prices were up 0.7% a barrel, while Brent crude LCOc1 added 0.8%. O/R

