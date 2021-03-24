CANADA STOCKS-Energy stocks lift TSX as oil jumps on supply concerns

Updates prices, adds sector details

March 24 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose on Wednesday, with energy stocks climbing over 3% as crude prices gained on supply concerns after a ship ran aground in the Suez Canal.

* The energy sector .SPTTEN climbed 3.1% as U.S. crude CLc1 prices rose to $59.7 a barrel, while Brent crude LCOc1 rose to $62.8. O/R

* Eight tug boats were attempting on Wednesday to free a 400-metre (440 yards) long container ship that ran aground in the Suez Canal, blocking vessels passing through one of the world's most important waterways.

* At 9:42 a.m. ET (13:42 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 92.74 points, or 0.5%, at 18,762.54.

* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were Crescent Point Energy Corp CPG.TO, which jumped 4.9% after brokerage TD Securities hiked the price target of the oil producer's stock, and Air Canada AC.TO, which rose 4.7%.

* The materials sector .GSPTTMT, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.2% as gold futures GCc1 rose 0.4% to $1,731.5 an ounce. GOL/

* The financials sector .SPTTFS gained 0.7%. The industrials sector .GSPTTIN rose 0.5%.

* On the TSX, 141 issues were higher, while 87 issues declined for a 1.62-to-1 ratio favouring gainers, with 21.87 million shares traded.

* Food processing firm Sunopta Inc <SOY.TO> fell 3.5%, the most on the TSX, and the second-biggest decliner was pharmaceuticals company Bausch Health Companies Inc <BHC.TO>, down 3.2%.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Canadian Natural Resources Limited <CNQ.TO>, Power Corporation of Canada <POW.TO>, and Athabasca Oil Corp <ATH.TO>.

* The TSX posted three new 52-week highs and no new lows.

* Across all Canadian issues there were 12 new 52-week highs and one new low, with total volume of 40.82 million shares.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

