CANADA STOCKS-Energy stocks lift TSX as crude oil jumps on supply concerns

Amal S Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/CARLOS OSORIO

Canada's main stock index rose on Friday, helped by energy stocks as crude prices gained on concerns it could take weeks to dislodge a giant container ship blocking the Suez Canal.

* The energy sector .SPTTEN climbed 1.2%, as U.S. crude CLc1 prices jumped 3.6% and Brent crude LCOc1 added 3.3%. O/R

* At 19:11 a.m. ET (13:41 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 29.14 points, or 0.16%, at 18,680.24.

* Budget balance data for January is due at 11:00 a.m. ET.

* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were oil producer MEG Energy Corp MEG.TO, which jumped 4.3%, and BRP Inc DOO.TO, which rose 3.5% after multiple brokerages raised their prices targets on the all-terrain vehicle maker's stock.

* The materials sector .GSPTTMT, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.3%.

* On the TSX, 129 issues were higher, while 92 issues declined for a 1.40-to-1 ratio favouring gainers, with 20.16 million shares traded.

* Telecom service provider Telus Corp <T.TO> fell 4.1%, the most on the TSX, after an equity offering announcement. The second-biggest decliner was automobile parts maker Westport Fuel Systems Inc <WPRT.TO>, down 1.9%.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Power Corporation of Canada <POW.TO>, Telus, and TC Energy Corp <TRP.TO>.

* The TSX posted six new 52-week highs and no new lows.

* Across all Canadian issues there were 24 new 52-week highs and one new low, with total volume of 34.96 million shares.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Amal.S@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3677;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

