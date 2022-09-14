CANADA STOCKS-Energy stocks lift Toronto's TSX after selloff

By Aniruddha Ghosh and Johann M Cherian

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose on Wednesday as Wall Street stabilized following a rout in the previous session on rate hike fears, while a bounce in oil prices pushed energy stocks higher.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE gained 0.47% to 19,737.36 by 10:14 a.m. ET (1414 GMT).

The benchmark fell 1.8% on Tuesday, the most in three months, after hotter-than-expected U.S. inflation data sparked a global equities selloff on fears of large interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.

Helping steady the markets on Wednesday, Canada's heavyweight energy sector .SPTTEN climbed 2.8% as crude prices gained about $2 a barrel. O/R

The materials sector .GSPTTMT, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.6% as gold prices inched higher following a weaker dollar. GOL/MET/L

"The Canadian market seems to hold in a little bit stronger because of the more inflation-protected sectors...oil and natural gas have held up stronger in the short term," Barry Schwartz, portfolio manager at Baskin Financial Services said.

"Overall, you may have data points that tick up month to month, but I think the overall trend is for moderating inflation."

The U.S. consumer price report on Tuesday cemented bets that the Fed will hike interest rates by 75 basis points in its policy meeting next week.

The Bank of Canada last week raised its benchmark interest rate to 3.25% - a 14-year high, with money markets betting that the central bank will further hike rates to 4% or higher over the coming months despite signs the economy is slowing in the second half of the year.

Data showed Canadian factory sales fell 0.9% in July from June, in line with estimates, mainly due to decreases in primary metal industries and petroleum and coal products.

(Reporting by Aniruddha Ghosh and Johann Cherian in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

