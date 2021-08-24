CANADA STOCKS-Energy stocks lift Toronto shares; tech stocks track Nasdaq gains

By Amal S

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Energy stocks outperformed the main Canadian market on Tuesday as oil prices extended a rebound from their worst week in nine months, while technology stocks tracked a rise in the U.S. tech-heavy Nasdaq to record highs.

At 10:04 a.m. ET (1404 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 0.28%, with the energy index .SPTTEN jumping 1.3%. O/R

Financial stocks .SPTTFS - the sector with the heaviest weight on the index - rose about 0.1% as Bank of Nova Scotia BNS.TO and Bank of Montreal BMO.TO reported upbeat quarterly results.

Colin Cieszynski, chief market strategist at SIA Wealth Management, said improving risk sentiment toward North American equities was helping fuel gains on the TSX.

"Banks had come off a little bit earlier this month and now they're bouncing back so they're getting good fundamentals support forward," he said.

Canada's main stock index is on track for its seventh straight monthly increase, even as data points to a slowdown in global economic growth.

Canadian factory sales most likely fell by 1.2% in July, pulled down by lower sales in the wood product and petroleum and coal product industries, Statistics Canada said in a flash estimate on Tuesday.

Still, Toronto-listed technology stocks .SPTTTK jumped 1.0% to an all-time high as the U.S. tech-heavy Nasdaq .IXIC climbed ahead of the Federal Reserve's annual Jackson Hole symposium later this week. .N

HIGHLIGHTS

* E-commerce giant Shopify Inc SHOP.TO jumped 3.8% to the top of the TSX after it introduced new in-app shopping experiences on short-form video app TikTok.

* Gold miners OceanaGold Corp OGC.TO and New Gold NGD.TO led declines on weakness in gold prices earlier in the day. GOL/

* The TSX posted eight new 52-week highs and no new low.

* Across all Canadian issues there were 56 new 52-week highs and three new lows, with total volume of 48.75 million shares.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

