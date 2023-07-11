CANADA STOCKS-Energy stocks lift Toronto market as oil prices climb

By Siddarth S, Fergal Smith

July 11 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday as higher oil prices boosted energy shares and investors awaited an expected Bank of Canada interest rate hike.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended up 56.11 points, or 0.3%, at 19,878.56.

The energy sector, which accounts for 19% of the TSX's weighting, added 1.3% as oil CLc1 settled 2.5% higher at $74.83 a barrel.

"Crude prices are getting a boost as expectations grow for the oil market to remain tight despite all lingering growth concerns," Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA, said in a note.

Technology rallied 0.7%, with Shopify SHOP.TOadvancing 1.7% after it announced a partnership with U.S. streaming device maker Roku ROKU.O.

The BoC is expected to deliver another 25-basis-point rate hike on Wednesday after data last week hinted at a robust jobs market.

"We think that tomorrow we're going to see a rate hike," said Angelo Kourkafas, senior investment strategist at Edward Jones. "But investors likely realize that the BoC is nearing the end of its tightening campaign, so potentially, tomorrow's rate hike could be the last one of the cycle."

U.S. stocks also ended higher on Tuesday, helped by gains in financial shares ahead of a U.S. consumer price index report on Wednesday that could offer clues on whether inflation is abating and whether the Federal Reserve is nearing the end of its rate hiking cycle.

The biggest mover on the TSX was TransAlta Renewables Inc RNW.TO. Its shares soared 18.5% as electric utility firm TransAlta Corp TA.TO said it would buy the rest of the stake in the company it does not own.

The world's biggest fertilizer producer Nutrien LtdNTR.TO cut production, citing the impact of an 11-day-old strike in Canada's Pacific ports. Nutrien's shares ended up 1.1%.

(Reporting by Fergal Smith in Toronto and Siddarth S and Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru

