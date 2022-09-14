CANADA STOCKS-Energy stocks lift Canada's TSX

US Markets

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Canada's resource-heavy main stock index opened higher on Wednesday, tracking gains in energy stocks on firm crude oil prices, while data showed Canadian factory sales fell in July, mainly due to decreases in primary metal industries and petroleum and coal products.

At 9:30 a.m. ET (13:30 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 61.9 points, or 0.32 percent, at 19,707.3.

