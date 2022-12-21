CANADA STOCKS-Energy stocks help TSX gain at the open

Dec 21 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index gained at the open on Wednesday, fueled by gains in energy shares, while data showed domestic inflation rate eased slightly in November.

At 9:30 a.m. ET (1430 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 159.47 points, or 0.83%, at 19,466.36.

(Reporting by Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

