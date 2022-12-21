US Markets

CANADA STOCKS-Energy stocks help TSX gain at the open

Credit: REUTERS/Mark Blinch

December 21, 2022 — 09:36 am EST

Written by Shashwat Chauhan for Reuters ->

Dec 21 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index gained at the open on Wednesday, fueled by gains in energy shares, while data showed domestic inflation rate eased slightly in November.

At 9:30 a.m. ET (1430 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 159.47 points, or 0.83%, at 19,466.36.

(Reporting by Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Shashwat.Chauhan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.