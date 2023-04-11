US Markets
HEXO

CANADA STOCKS-Energy stocks, gold miners push TSX higher at open; Hexo Corp drops

Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

April 11, 2023 — 09:39 am EDT

April 11 (Reuters) - Canada's commodity-heavy stock index opened higher on Tuesday, tracking strength in gold miners and energy stocks, while shares of cannabis firm Hexo Corp plunged after a buyout deal from Tilray Brands Inc.

At 9:32 a.m. ET (1332 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 70.19 points, or 0.35%, at 20,346.01.

