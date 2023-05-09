CANADA STOCKS-Energy stocks drag TSX lower at open

May 9 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened lower on Tuesday, weighed down by energy stocks as oil prices slumped in cautious trading a day ahead of U.S. inflation data that could offer hints on the path of interest rates.

At 9:30 a.m. ET (1330 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 117.83 points, or 0.57%, at 20,467.32.

(Reporting by Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

