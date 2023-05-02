News & Insights

CANADA STOCKS-Energy stocks drag TSX lower at open

Credit: REUTERS/Mark Blinch

May 02, 2023 — 09:37 am EDT

Written by Shristi Achar A for Reuters ->

May 2 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell at the open on Tuesday, as weakness in crude prices dragged energy shares lower, while caution prevailed ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's interest rate decision this week.

At 9:32 a.m. ET (1332 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 118.46 points, or 0.57%, at 20,496.64.

(Reporting by Shristi Achar A in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)

((Shristi.AcharA@thomsonreuters.com;))

