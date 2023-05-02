CANADA STOCKS-Energy stocks drag TSX lower at open

May 2 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell at the open on Tuesday, as weakness in crude prices dragged energy shares lower, while caution prevailed ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's interest rate decision this week.

At 9:32 a.m. ET (1332 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 118.46 points, or 0.57%, at 20,496.64.

(Reporting by Shristi Achar A in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)

