CANADA STOCKS-Energy stocks boost TSX, Teck Resources surges

By Siddarth S

Aug 17 (Reuters) - Toronto stocks rebounded on Thursday, lifted by energy stocks, while Teck Resources surged after report that India's JSW Steel is considering picking up a majority stake in the Canadian miner's steelmaking coal business.

At 10:09 a.m. ET (1409 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 55.7 points, or 0.28%, at 19,954.77 but hovered around its one-month lows.

Selling in Canadian equities heightened this week after data on Tuesday showed hotter-than-expected consumer price inflation, which fuelled fears of further interest rate hikes by the Bank of Canada (BoC).

"(Inflation data) definitely does put pressure on BoC to at least be more hawkish," said Brooke Thackray, research analyst at Horizons ETFs. "But, I think they will actually probably pause even with that (inflation) number."

Index heavyweights energy stocks .SPTTEN rose 1.8%, boosted by gains in crude prices on Thursday after China's central bank sought to stem the rising tide of pessimism over the country's property market and wider economy. O/R

Shares of Teck Resources TECKb.TO rose over 4% after Bloomberg reported India's JSW Steel JSTL.NS was considering picking up a 75% interest in Elk Valley Resources. The stock was the biggest gainer on the benchmark index.

Gains in the Canadian miner and the precious metal prices boosted material stocks .GSPTTMT that added 0.7%. MET/GOL/

Meanwhile, the U.S. Federal Reserve's July meeting minutes on Wednesday showed "most" policymakers continued to prioritize the battle against inflation, with "some participants" citing the risks to the economy of pushing interest rates too far.

A report from accounting firm KPMG showed investment in Canada's financial technology sector was reduced to less than half in the first six months of 2023 from last year.

Information technology stocks .SPTTTK slipped 0.6%.

(Reporting by Siddarth S in Bengaluru; Editing by Pooja Desai and Krishna Chandra Eluri)

