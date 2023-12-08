CANADA STOCKS-Energy shares push Toronto stocks marginally higher

By Shashwat Chauhan

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index edged higher on Friday as rising energy stocks countered a broader market weakness while investors assessed the latest U.S. jobs data for cues to the U.S. Federal Reserve's interest rate trajectory.

At 9:40 a.m. ET (1440 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 20.28 points, or 0.1%, at 20,298.79. Wall Street's main indexes meanwhile, were marginally lower. .N

Energy .SPTTEN gained 0.9%, tracking a rise in crude oil prices after Saudi Arabia and Russia lobbied OPEC+ members to join output cuts. O/R

However, the benchmark Canadian index is eyeing weekly losses, with energy on track to becoming the worst-performing sector this week, while real estate .GSPTTRE are set to be the best performing.

In the United States, data showedjob growth accelerated in November, and the unemployment rate dropped to 3.7% even as more people entered the labor force, pointing to underlying strength in the labor market.

"While the Fed will likely still hold rates steady at the upcoming meeting, the lack of more material softness in the labor report and the continued pressure on labor costs is likely to lead them to stay the course with higher rates for longer than the markets have recently begun to believe," said Jason Pride, chief of investment strategy & research at U.S.-based wealth management firm Glenmede.

Traders of short-term U.S. interest-rate future pared bets the Fed will start cutting interest rates in March and now see a May start to rate cuts more likely.

Looking ahead, major central banks, including the U.S. Fed, the European Central Bank and the Bank of England, are scheduled to announce their decisions on monetary policy in the coming week.

Among individual stocks, Canadian Western Bank CWB.TO gained 2.9% after reporting higher fourth-quarter adjusted profit per share.

(Reporting by Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Tasim Zahid)

