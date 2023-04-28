CANADA STOCKS-Energy shares help lift TSX to monthly gain

By Shristi Achar A and Fergal Smith

April 28 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose on Friday as higher oil prices boosted energy shares, with the market adding to its monthly gain.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSEended up 113.90 points, or 0.6%, at 20,636.54, preliminary data showed. For the week, it was down 0.3% but it still ended higher for April, advancing 2.7%.

U.S. stock indexes also rose after strong earnings updates from some major companies.

"The big story this week was earnings. We have seen pockets of strength in the TSX, but overall, it's been quite choppy trading," said Brandon Michael, senior analyst at ABC Funds.

The energy sector rose 2.6% on Friday as oil settled 2.7% higher at $76.78 a barrel.

Heavily weighted financials added 0.5% and industrials were up 0.7%.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, was among sectors that declined. It ended 0.5% lower.

(Reporting by Shristi Achar A in Bengaluru; Editing by Shweta Agarwal and David Gregorio)

