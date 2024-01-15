CANADA STOCKS-Energy shares drag TSX lower at open

Jan 15 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened down on Monday, hurt by losses in energy shares tracking oil prices lower, while investors awaited the domestic inflation report later in the week for more clues on Bank of Canada's interest rate path.

At 9:30 a.m. ET (14:30 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 25.92 points, or 0.12%, at 20,964.3.

