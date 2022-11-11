CANADA STOCKS-Energy sector leads Toronto stocks higher as China eases COVID curbs

By Shashwat Chauhan

Nov 11 (Reuters) - Canada's resources-heavy stock index extended gains to hit a more than two-month high on Friday, as commodity prices rose after top consumer China eased some COVID-19 curbs.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE rose 0.5% in morning trade.

The index extended gains after logging its best session since April 2020 on Thursday, when data showing cooling U.S. inflation tempered bets of super-sized interest hike from the Federal Reserve next month.

The index is up 3.3% for the week - its best weekly gain since July.

The energy sector .SPTTEN led gains on Friday, climbing 2% as oil prices jumped by more than 3% after top consumer China eased some of its strict COVID curbs, raising hopes for improved economic activity and demand. O/R

Pot stocks jumped between 2% and 5%, pushing the broader healthcare index .GSPTTHC up 2%.

"I think the only thing that could derail this type of rally would be if someone at the Federal Reserve were to say we're still going to continue to raise rates aggressively even though inflation dropped down," said Allan Small, senior investment advisor at Allan Small Financial Group with iA Private Wealth.

"If you ask any of us that invest money for a living, I would say if we can get by today with minimal loss, I think that's a win."

Meanwhile, some Canadian employers say they plan to hold onto their workers even if the economy slips into a recession, rather than risk not be able to rehire later.

Altus Group Limited AIF.TO soared 14% after reporting strong third-quarter results, while Algonquin Power & Utilities AQN.TO fell 13% on a wider third-quarter loss.

Thomson Reuters Corp TRI.TO was flat after saying it would buy U.S.-based tax automation software and services provider SurePrep LLC for $500 million in cash.

