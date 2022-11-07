US Markets
CRON

CANADA STOCKS-Energy, real estate stocks lift TSX; focus on U.S. midterm elections

Credit: REUTERS/Chris Helgren

November 07, 2022 — 11:08 am EST

Written by Shashwat Chauhan for Reuters ->

By 10:42 a.m. ET (15:42 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE rose 0.16% to 19,481.07.

Energy stocks .SPTTEN rose 1.1% as oil prices LCOc1 stabilized near $100 a barrel, as support from a weaker dollar and recovering Chinese crude imports met renewed demand concerns linked to China's stringent COVID containment approach. O/R

"Markets were down fairly aggressively last week, so there's a tendency for markets to do the opposite of (that) before going into an event, so it could be up for a bounce once these events clear," said Greg Taylor, portfolio manager at Purpose Investments.

Among single stocks, Summit Industrial Income REIT SMU_u.TO jumped 25% after Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC and Canada's Dream Industrial REIT DIR_u.TO said they were buying the company for about C$4.46 billion, taking the real estate index .GSPTTRE up 2.7%.

Mining company SilverCrest Metals SIL.TO jumped 8.6% after it declared commercial production at its Las Chispas site.

Equipment marketplace Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc RBA.TO tumbled 19.8% after it said it would buy U.S.-based IAA IncIAA.N in a cash-and-stock deal valued at about $7.3 billion including debt.

(Reporting by Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Shashwat.Chauhan@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CRON
SIL
RBA
IAA

More Related Articles

Market Maker Newsletter