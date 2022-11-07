CANADA STOCKS-Energy, real estate stocks lift TSX; focus on U.S. midterm elections

By 10:42 a.m. ET (15:42 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE rose 0.16% to 19,481.07.

Energy stocks .SPTTEN rose 1.1% as oil prices LCOc1 stabilized near $100 a barrel, as support from a weaker dollar and recovering Chinese crude imports met renewed demand concerns linked to China's stringent COVID containment approach. O/R

"Markets were down fairly aggressively last week, so there's a tendency for markets to do the opposite of (that) before going into an event, so it could be up for a bounce once these events clear," said Greg Taylor, portfolio manager at Purpose Investments.

Among single stocks, Summit Industrial Income REIT SMU_u.TO jumped 25% after Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC and Canada's Dream Industrial REIT DIR_u.TO said they were buying the company for about C$4.46 billion, taking the real estate index .GSPTTRE up 2.7%.

Mining company SilverCrest Metals SIL.TO jumped 8.6% after it declared commercial production at its Las Chispas site.

Equipment marketplace Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc RBA.TO tumbled 19.8% after it said it would buy U.S.-based IAA IncIAA.N in a cash-and-stock deal valued at about $7.3 billion including debt.

