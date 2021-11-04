CANADA STOCKS-Energy, mining stocks lift TSX to record high
Nov 4 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index hit a record high at open on Thursday, helped by gains in energy and mining shares, while upbeat earnings from Canadian Natural Resources and encouraging economic data further lifted sentiment.
At 9:32 a.m. ET (13:32 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 80.71 points, or 0.38%, at 21,345.81.
(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
