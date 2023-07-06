CANADA STOCKS-Energy, mining stocks drag TSX lower at open

July 6 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened lower on Thursday, with energy and mining stocks leading declines as minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's June meeting sparked concerns of more interest rate hikes.

At 9:31 a.m. ET (1331 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 157.88 points, or 0.79%, at 19,946.01. (Reporting by Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta) ((Shashwat.Chauhan@thomsonreuters.com)) Keywords: CANADA STOCKS/ (URGENT)

