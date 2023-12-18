CANADA STOCKS-Energy, materials stocks push TSX higher at open

Dec 18 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened higher on Monday, with energy and materials shares leading gains, while investors braced for a barrage of global economic data, including domestic consumer prices data due later in the week.

At 9:30 a.m. ET (1430 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 106.76 points, or 0.52%, at 20,635.91.

