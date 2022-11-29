CANADA STOCKS-Energy, materials push TSX higher; Scotiabank falls

By Johann M Cherian

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index bounced on Tuesday, tracking prices of crude oil and metals, although the Bank of Nova Scotia kept gains in check after reporting a jump in loan loss provisions in the fourth quarter.

At 10:09 a.m. ET (15:09 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 82.73 points, or 0.41%, at 20,303.22.

Scotiabank BNS.TO fell 1.7% as a lull in its investment banking division dented income from its capital markets unit. The financials sector .SPTTFS slipped 0.1%.

"If I was the CEO of a Canadian bank right now, I would look at my stock price and earnings that have held up well, and would seek to use this opportunity to protect the balance sheet just in case things worsen," said Barry Schwartz, portfolio manager at Baskin Financial Services.

As earnings from top Canadian banks start rolling in, Schwartz expects them to increase bad debt provisions as financial institutions brace for the most anticipated recession ever.

Among gainers, the energy .SPTTEN and materials sectors .GSPTTMT rose between 1% and 2%, tracking prices of oil and metals that rose on hopes that a relaxation of China's strict COVID-19 controls would spur demand in the top consumer. O/RMETL/GOL/

However, Suncor Energy Inc SU.TO and TC Energy Corp TRP.TO fell 1.2% and 3.6%, respectively, on higher 2023 cost forecasts due to macro pressures, while TC Energy's costs were also related to its delayed Coastal GasLink pipeline.

"Funding of capital expenditures for energy firms have gone up with higher rates and so, if the Bank of Canada wanted to slow the economy, I must say, it is working," Schwartz added.

Meanwhile, gross domestic product data rose at an annualized rate of 2.9%, according to a Reuters poll, in the third quarter driven by exports and non-residential structures.

Royal Bank of Canada RY.TO edged higher on its deal to buy HSBC's business in Canada for $10.04 billion.

($1 = 1.3441 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

