CANADA STOCKS-Energy, materials push TSX higher at open

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened higher on Thursday, with energy and materials leading the gains, while investors braced for more U.S. jobs data during the week.

At 9:30 a.m. ET (1430 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 36.32 points, or 0.18%, at 20,310.53.

(Reporting by Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru;Editing by Ravi Prakash Kumar)

