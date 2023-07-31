News & Insights

CANADA STOCKS-Energy, materials push Toronto stocks higher at open

Credit: REUTERS/Mark Blinch

July 31, 2023 — 09:39 am EDT

Written by Siddarth S for Reuters ->

July 31 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose at the open on Monday, supported by gains in energy and materials shares on higher commodity prices after recent economic data bolstered hopes for an end to the global policy tightening cycle.

At 09:34 a.m. ET (1334 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 91.44 points, or 0.45%, at 20,610.81.

