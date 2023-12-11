News & Insights

CANADA STOCKS-Energy, materials pull TSX lower at open

Credit: REUTERS/Chris Helgren

December 11, 2023 — 09:33 am EST

Written by Shashwat Chauhan for Reuters ->

Dec 11 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened lower on Monday with material and energy shares leading declines, while investors await a raft of economic data and decisions from major central banks during the week.

At 9:30 a.m. ET (1430 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 59.39 points, or 0.29%, at 20,272.15.

