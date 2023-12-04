CANADA STOCKS-Energy, materials drag TSX lower at open

Dec 4 (Reuters) - Canada's resources-heavy main stock index opened lower on Monday, as oil and metal prices dipped, while investors will be looking out for the Bank of Canada's interest rate decision and a bunch of U.S. data due later this week.

At 9:31 a.m. ET (1431 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 100.14 points, or 0.49%, at 20,352.73.

(Reporting by Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)

