CANADA STOCKS-Energy, materials drag Toronto shares lower at open on weak China data

July 17 (Reuters) - Resources-heavy Toronto shares opened lower on Monday, led by declines in materials and energy stocks as commodity prices slipped after weaker-than expected Chinese economic data ignited concerns of faltering demand from the top metals consumer.

At 9:31 a.m. ET (1331 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 54.87 points, or 0.27%, at 20,207.2.

