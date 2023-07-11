News & Insights

CANADA STOCKS-Energy, materials boost TSX higher at open

July 11, 2023 — 09:35 am EDT

Written by Siddarth S for Reuters ->

July 11 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index edged higher at open on Tuesday as energy and materials shares gained on strong commodity prices, while investors held back from making hefty bets ahead of the Bank of Canada's (BoC) verdict on monetary policy on Wednesday.

At 9:31 a.m. ET (1331 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 46.71 points, or 0.24%, at 19,869.16.

