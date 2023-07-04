CANADA STOCKS-Energy, materials boost TSX at open

July 4 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened higher on Tuesday, with energy and materials stocks leading gains tracking higher oil and metal prices as traders returned after a long weekend.

At 9:30 a.m. ET (1330 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 33.12 points, or 0.16%, at 20,188.41.

(Reporting by Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru Editing by Alistair Bell)

