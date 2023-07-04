News & Insights

CANADA STOCKS-Energy, materials boost TSX at open

Credit: REUTERS/Chris Helgren

July 04, 2023 — 09:34 am EDT

Written by Shashwat Chauhan for Reuters

July 4 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened higher on Tuesday, with energy and materials stocks leading gains tracking higher oil and metal prices as traders returned after a long weekend.

At 9:30 a.m. ET (1330 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 33.12 points, or 0.16%, at 20,188.41.

(Reporting by Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru Editing by Alistair Bell)

((Shashwat.Chauhan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
