CANADA STOCKS-Energy lifts TSX at open

Aug 30 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened higher on Wednesday, helped by energy stocks, while National Bank of Canada dropped after the Canadian lender missed quarterly profit estimates.

At 9:30 a.m. ET (1330 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 71.93 points, or 0.35%, at 20,362.34.

