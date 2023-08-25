CANADA STOCKS-Energy lifts TSX at open

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Toronto stocks opened higher on Friday, driven by energy stocks as crude prices gained with markets' attention turned to U.S. Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech at the Jackson Hole gathering, in hopes for more clues on interest rates path.

At 9:30 a.m. ET (1330 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 82.58 points, or 0.42%, at 19,858.41.

