CANADA STOCKS-Energy, financials stocks weigh on TSX; Lundin Mining soars

Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

March 28, 2023 — 09:37 am EDT

Written by Johann M Cherian for Reuters ->

March 28 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index edged lower on Tuesday, as energy stocks and financials weighed, while miner Lundin Mining jumped 5% after acquiring a majority stake in Chile's Caserones copper mine.

At 9:33 a.m. ET (13:33 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 21.99 points, or 0.11%, at 19,602.75.

(Reporting by Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((johann.mcherian@thomsonreuters.com;))

