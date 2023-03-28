CANADA STOCKS-Energy, financials stocks weigh on TSX; Lundin Mining soars

March 28 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index edged lower on Tuesday, as energy stocks and financials weighed, while miner Lundin Mining jumped 5% after acquiring a majority stake in Chile's Caserones copper mine.

At 9:33 a.m. ET (13:33 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 21.99 points, or 0.11%, at 19,602.75.

(Reporting by Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

