CANADA STOCKS-Energy, financials push TSX higher; IGM Financial climbs

Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

April 04, 2023 — 09:36 am EDT

Written by Johann M Cherian for Reuters ->

April 4 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened higher for its eighth consecutive session on Tuesday, boosted by energy and financials stocks, while IGM Financial rose on the purchase of a stake in Rockefeller Capital Management.

At 9:34 a.m. ET (1334 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 58.23 points, or 0.29%, at 20,336.51.

