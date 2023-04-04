CANADA STOCKS-Energy, financials push TSX higher; IGM Financial climbs

April 4 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened higher for its eighth consecutive session on Tuesday, boosted by energy and financials stocks, while IGM Financial rose on the purchase of a stake in Rockefeller Capital Management.

At 9:34 a.m. ET (1334 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 58.23 points, or 0.29%, at 20,336.51.

