CANADA STOCKS-Energy, financials drag TSX lower at open

March 15 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell at the open on Wednesday, dragged by energy and financial stocks, as Credit Suisse's turbulence sparked renewed concerns of a banking crisis.

At 9:31 a.m. ET (1331 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 338.91 points, or 1.72%, at 19,355.25. (Reporting by Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar) ((Shashwat.Chauhan@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: CANADA STOCKS/ (URGENT)

