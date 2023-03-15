US Markets

CANADA STOCKS-Energy, financials drag TSX lower at open

Credit: REUTERS/Mark Blinch

March 15, 2023 — 09:37 am EDT

Written by Reuters ->

March 15 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell at the open on Wednesday, dragged by energy and financial stocks, as Credit Suisse's turbulence sparked renewed concerns of a banking crisis.

At 9:31 a.m. ET (1331 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 338.91 points, or 1.72%, at 19,355.25. (Reporting by Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar) ((Shashwat.Chauhan@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: CANADA STOCKS/ (URGENT)

