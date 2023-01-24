US Markets

CANADA STOCKS-Energy, consumer discretionary pull TSX down at the start

Credit: REUTERS/Chris Helgren

January 24, 2023 — 09:35 am EST

Written by Shashwat Chauhan for Reuters ->

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell at the open on Tuesday, as energy and consumer discretionary stocks dragged the index lower while investors eyed U.S. business activity data to gauge the impact of the Federal Reserve's aggressive monetary policy.

At 9:31 a.m. ET (1431 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 90.37 points, or 0.44%, at 20,541.21.

(Reporting by Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Shashwat.Chauhan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters
