CANADA STOCKS-Energy, consumer discretionary pull TSX down at the start

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell at the open on Tuesday, as energy and consumer discretionary stocks dragged the index lower while investors eyed U.S. business activity data to gauge the impact of the Federal Reserve's aggressive monetary policy.

At 9:31 a.m. ET (1431 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 90.37 points, or 0.44%, at 20,541.21.

