CANADA STOCKS-Energy companies and miners push TSX lower

January 16, 2023 — 09:34 am EST

Jan 16 (Reuters) - Canada's commodity-heavy main stock index edged lower on Monday, with energy and miners leading the losses, while traders looked ahead to a week of key data including consumer prices numbers.

At 9:30 a.m. ET (14:30 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 29.37 points, or 0.14%, at 20,330.73.

