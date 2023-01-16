CANADA STOCKS-Energy companies and miners push TSX lower

Jan 16 (Reuters) - Canada's commodity-heavy main stock index edged lower on Monday, with energy and miners leading the losses, while traders looked ahead to a week of key data including consumer prices numbers.

At 9:30 a.m. ET (14:30 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 29.37 points, or 0.14%, at 20,330.73.

(Reporting by Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru Editing by David Goodman )

