CANADA STOCKS-Energy and financial shares drag Toronto market lower

By Johann M Cherian and Fergal Smith

March 23 (Reuters) - Canada's key stock index fell on Thursday as the energy and financial sectors lost ground, while shares of Bombardier Inc BBDb.TO rallied after the company's targets for 2025 impressed investors.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended down 72.86 points, or 0.4%, at 19,459.92, preliminary data showed.

The energy sector fell 1.8% as the price of oil settled 1.3% lower at $69.96 a barrel.

Oil fell after U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm told lawmakers that refilling the country's Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) may take several years.

Heavily weighted financials were down 0.7% as concerns about the global banking sector lingered following interest rate hikes by the Swiss National Bank and the Bank of England.

Bombardier shares ended up 2.8% after the company raised its 2025 revenue and free cash flow targets at its investor day, banking on strong demand for private flights.

"Bombardier as a large conglomerate has done a relatively good job of shedding its non-core assets and realigning itself as a business jet provider," said David Pepall, portfolio manager at Aventine Investment Counsel.

(Reporting by Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru Editing by Vinay Dwivedi and Will Dunham)

