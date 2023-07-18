News & Insights

CANADA STOCKS-Easing inflation helps lift Toronto market to 2-month high

July 18, 2023 — 04:19 pm EDT

Written by Fergal Smith for Reuters ->

By Fergal Smith

July 18 (Reuters) - Toronto's main stock index rose to a two-month high on Tuesday, led by gains for resource and financial shares, as a slowdown in Canadian inflation to less than 3% bolstered investor sentiment.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended up 149.78 points, or 0.7%, at 20,376.57, its highest closing level since May 15.

"It's benefiting from a turnaround in sentiment," said Elvis Picardo, a portfolio manager at Luft Financial, iA Private Wealth. "Certainly today's news about inflation coming in below expectations has bolstered optimism."

Canada's annual inflation rate dropped more than expected to a 27-month low of 2.8% in June, moving below the top of the Bank of Canada's 1% to 3% control range for the first time since March 2021, helped by lower energy prices.

U.S. inflation has also slowed. That could lead to the Federal Reserve pausing its interest rate hiking campaign after an expected tightening later this month, which could improve the outlook for the global economy.

"If there is more expectation that the global economy can achieve some kind of soft landing ... then the TSX should benefit from that sentiment," Picardo said.

The Toronto market has a heavy weighting in sectors that are sensitive to the global economic outlook, including energy and materials.

Energy rose 2.7% as oil settled 2.2% higher at $75.75 a barrel, while the materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 1.9%.

Financials advanced 0.8% as big U.S. banks said higher interest rates had helped boost profits in the second quarter.

(Reporting by Fergal Smith in Toronto and Siddarth S in Bengaluru; Editing by Shweta Agarwal, Krishna Chandra Eluri and Sandra Maler)

