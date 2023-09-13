News & Insights

US Markets

CANADA STOCKS-Earnings boost helps lift TSX for third straight day

Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

September 13, 2023 — 04:26 pm EDT

Written by Khushi Singh and Fergal Smith for Reuters ->

By Khushi Singh and Fergal Smith

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose on Wednesday for a third straight day, led by gains for consumer-related stocks and as U.S. inflation data supported bets that the Federal Reserve would pause its interest rate hikes this month.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended up 55.86 points, or 0.3%, at 20,278.94, adding to its gains on Monday and Tuesday.

Stocks on Wall Street ended mixed as data showing a moderate increase in consumer prices in August cemented expectations that the Fed would move to the sidelines.

The Toronto market's consumer staples sector rose 1.2% and consumer discretionary was up 0.6%. It was helped by a gain of 5.9% for Dollarama after the discount retailer beat quarterly sales estimates.

Food and general products retailer, North West Company IncNWC.TO posted strong second-quarter results. Its shares rose 14.7%.

Heavily-weighted financials also gained ground, rising 0.7%. But energy gave back some recent gains, ending down 0.8%, as oil CLc1 settled 0.4% lower at $88.52 a barrel.

(Reporting by Fergal Smith in Toronto and Khushi Singh in Bengaluru, Editing by Tasim Zahid)

((fergal.smith@thomsonreuters.com; +1 647 480 7446;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.