CANADA STOCKS-Drop in energy stocks pushes TSX lower at open

April 20, 2023 — 09:35 am EDT

Written by Shristi Achar A for Reuters ->

April 20 (Reuters) - Canada's commodity-heavy index fell at market open on Thursday as energy stocks tracked weakness in crude prices on growing bets of rate hike in the United States, while gains in precious metal miners limited declines.

At 9:31 a.m. ET (1331 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 63.05 points, or 0.3%, at 20,617.78.

