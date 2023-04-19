CANADA STOCKS-Dip buyers help Toronto market pare earlier decline

US Markets

April 19, 2023 — 04:35 pm EDT

Written by Fergal Smith for Reuters ->

By Fergal Smith

April 19 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index ended its recent winning streak on Wednesday as lower commodity prices weighed on resource shares, but the index clawed back much of its earlier decline in a positive sign for the market's outlook.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended down 3.85 points at 20,680.83, after eight straight days of gains. On Tuesday, it notched its highest closing level in two months.

"We've seen some buying coming in any time the market has dipped a little bit. I think that's an encouraging note," said Elvis Picardo, a portfolio manager at Luft Financial, iA Private Wealth.

The energy sector .SPTTEN dropped 0.8% as the price of oil settled 2.1% lower at $79.16 a barrel, pressured by potential U.S. interest rate hikes that could slow growth and curb oil consumption.

The materials sector .GSPTTMT, which includes precious and base metals miners, was also down, falling 1.2%, as gold and copper prices declined.

Helping to cap the TSX's decline were gains for the industrials and heavily weighted financials sectors. They advanced 0.6% and 0.4% respectively.

"We are on the cusp of earnings season here. That might be a big driver of markets over the next few weeks," Picardo said.

"Overall, the bar has been lowered for earnings both in Canada and the U.S. It remains to be seen if companies can surpass that lowered bar."

Meanwhile, Glencore GLEN.L said it is willing to improve its $22.5 billion takeover offer for Teck Resources LtdTECKb.TO, raising pressure on the Canadian miner to ditch a restructuring plan and sit down at the negotiating table.

Shares of Teck Resources ended 0.7% higher.

Domestic data showed housing starts falling 11% in March, contributing to a slower trend in recent months that follows a rapid increase in borrowing costs.

(Reporting by Fergal Smith; Additional reporting by Shristi Achar A in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber and Jonathan Oatis)

