CANADA STOCKS-Consumer discretionary stocks boost TSX at open

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Canada's main index opened higher on Friday, with consumer discretionary stocks leading gains, as weak jobs data readings both in Canada and the Unites States raised hopes that interest rates were near their peak.

At 9:30 a.m. ET (1330 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 28.32 points, or 0.14%, at 20,149.06.

