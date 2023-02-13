CANADA STOCKS-Consumer discretionary boosts TSX ahead of U.S. inflation data

By Fergal Smith

Feb 13 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index edged higher on Monday, helped by gains for the technology and consumer discretionary sectors, but gains were capped ahead of a key U.S. inflation report.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE rose 90.11 points, or 0.4%, to 20,702.23, continuing its choppy trading pattern since the start of the month.

Wall Street also closed higher as investors awaited inflation data on Tuesday that is likely to hint at the path of the Federal Reserve's future interest rate hikes.

"Everyone is really cautious to see just what the CPI is going to do tomorrow, whether that's going to be a hotter number than expected," said Greg Taylor, portfolio manager at Purpose Investments, warning that a bigger rise in prices could spook markets.

The Toronto market's technology sector rose 0.7% and consumer discretionary was up 1.7%.

It was helped by a gain of 3.3% for the shares of Magna International IncMG.TO after the auto parts maker gained a new contract from General Motors GM.N to supply battery enclosures on the new 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV.

Russel Metals Inc RUS.TO shares jumped 6.2% after multiple brokerages raised their price targets on the stock of the metals distributor.

Shares of Dye & Durham LtdDND.TO were a drag, falling 2.9%, after the software company posted a net loss and decline in revenue for the second quarter.

Gold miner B2Gold CorpBTO.TO announced it will acquire Sabina Gold & Silver Corp SBB.TO in a deal valued at C$1.1 billion ($823.66 million).

Its shares fell nearly 5%, while the materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, ended 0.3% lower.

(Reporting by Fergal Smith; Additional reporting by Shristi Achar A in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber and Deepa Babington)

