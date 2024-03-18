CANADA STOCKS-Communication services drag TSX lower; Fed in focus

By Shubham Batra

March 18 (Reuters) - Canadian shares started the week on a somber note, hurt by losses in the communication services sector, while investors waited for interest rate decisions from major central banks and domestic inflation data later in the week.

At 10:05 a.m. ET (14:05 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 21.24 points, or 0.1%, at 21,827.91.

The communication services sector .GSPTTTS led sectoral declines, falling 0.9% to hover around a four-month low, while the healthcare shares .GSPTTHC rose 2.3% to hit a two-week high.

Energy shares .SPTTENrose as much as 0.3% as Brent crude briefly topped $86 per barrel on Monday for the first time since November, before pulling back, as Ukraine stepped up its attacks on Russian energy infrastructure. O/R

The main event for the week will be the U.S. Federal Reserve's interest rate decision, due on Wednesday, where the central bank is widely expected to keep borrowing costs at a multi-decade high, with money markets expecting the first rate cut only in June.

"We expect the Fed to start cutting interest rates in June, as an official acknowledgement that inflation has decelerated to acceptable levels," said Glen Smith, chief investment officer at GDS Wealth Management.

Canada's consumer prices data on Tuesday is expected show an upswing in the domestic inflation rate in February, compared with the previous month.

Across the border, the tech-heavy Nasdaq led gains amongst Wall Street peers.

NuveiNVEI.TO was the top performer on the TSX, jumpingmore than 25% after the Canadian payments processor said it was evaluating go-private proposals.

The stock hit a seven-month high on the news.

