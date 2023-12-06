CANADA STOCKS-Communication, financials lead TSX higher at open; eyes on BoC verdict

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened higher on Wednesday, with communications and financial stocks leading gains, while investors readied for the Bank of Canada's (BoC) verdict on monetary policy later in the day.

At 9:30 a.m. ET (1430 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 84.38 points, or 0.41%, at 20,460.31.

(Reporting by Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru: Editing by Tasim Zahid)

