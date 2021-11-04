CANADA STOCKS-Commodity strength lifts Toronto futures

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's commodity-heavy main stock index rose on Thursday, tracking gains in both oil and gold prices, with upbeat corporate earnings by Canadian Natural Resources further lifting sentiment.

December futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.2% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Trade balance data for September is due at 08:30 a.m. ET

Oil prices were lifted by expectations that OPEC and its allies will stick to slow output increases, while gold prices inched higher as investors took solace in the U.S. Federal Reserve's plan to start tapering its stimulus without hiking rates for the time being. O/RGOL/

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.45% higher at 21,265.10 on Wednesday. .TO

Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were down 11 points, or 0.03%, at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 5.75 points, or 0.12%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 71 points, or 0.44%. .N

TOP STORIES TOP/CAN

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd CNQ.TO reported a third-quarter profit on Thursday that beat analysts' estimates, helped by a recovery in oil demand and higher output, and the company said it would increase its dividend.

Miner Barrick Gold Corp ABX.TO, GOLD.N reported on Thursday an 18% drop in third-quarter profit from the second, weighed down by weaker gold and copper prices.

The United States, Canada and 18 other countries committed at the COP26 climate summit on Thursday to stop public financing for fossil fuel projects abroad by the end of next year, and steer their spending into clean energy instead.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS RCH/CA

Acuityads Holdings Inc AT.TO: TD Securities cuts to "hold" from "buy"

AG Growth International Inc AFN.TO: ATB Capital Markets cuts target to C$52 from C$58

NFI Group Inc NFI.TO: ATB Capital Markets raises target price to C$38 from C$34

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1780.4; +0.92% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $82.26; +1.73% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $83.53; +1.9% O/R

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON THURSDAY

0730 Challenger layoffs for Oct : Prior 17,895

0830 International Trade for Sep : Expected -$80.5 bln; Prior -$73.3 bln

0830 Goods Trade Balance (R) for Sep : Prior -96.25 bln

0830 Initial jobless claim : Expected 275,000; Prior 281,000

0830 Jobless claim 4week average : Prior 299,250

0830 Continue jobless claim : Expected 2.118 mln; Prior 2.243 mln

0830 Labor costs preliminary for Q3 : Expected 7.0%; Prior 1.3%

0830 Productivity preliminary for Q3 : Expected -3.0%; Prior 2.1%

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report .TO

Canadian dollar and bonds report CAD/CA/

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada EQUITYPOLL1, EPOLL/CA

Canadian markets directory CANADA

($1= C$1.24)

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Amal.S@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3677;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.