CANADA STOCKS-Commodity stocks pull Toronto index lower in run-up to fiscal update

By 10:16 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was 0.1% lower at 20,731.34.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government will outline new fiscal and economic forecasts later in the day as inflation surges and some business groups and opposition politicians call for more spending restraint.

The so-called fall economic update will be released at 4 p.m. ET (1900 GMT) and is also likely to include some new spending.

Market sentiment globally was downbeat as U.S. producer prices came in hotter than expected, firming bets of a faster withdrawal of policy support by the Federal Reserve. The U.S. central bank will release its policy decision on Wednesday.

"Today looks to be a risk off," said Barry Schwartz, chief investment officer at Baskin Wealth Management.

"Inflation numbers in the U.S. are hotter than expected and worries about COVID seem to be never ending. People should be prepared for a bumpy sleigh ride into the end of the year."

The energy sector .SPTTEN dropped 0.4% as U.S. crude CLc1 prices were down 1.1% a barrel and Brent crude LCOc1 lost 1.2%, hurt by concerns about the fast-spreading Omicron variant of the coronavirus.O/R

The materials sector .GSPTTMT, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.2% as gold futures GCc1 fell 0.9% to $1,771.1 an ounce. GOL/MET/L

Bank of Nova Scotia BNS.TO said on Monday it would pause its plan for employees working remotely to return to its Toronto head office starting on Jan. 17 due to concerns about the Omicron variant.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar and Anisha Sircar in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((sruthi.shankar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2787;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.