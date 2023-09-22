CANADA STOCKS-Commodity stocks lift TSX higher at open

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened higher on Friday, supported by a rise in commodity prices that lifted materials and energy stocks, while Canadian retail sales for July were softer than expected.

At 9:31 a.m. ET (1331 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 57.26 points, or 0.29%, at 19,848.88.

(Reporting by Khushi Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

