CANADA STOCKS-Commodity stocks lift TSX after U.S. CPI falls

January 12, 2023 — 09:35 am EST

Written by Johann M Cherian for Reuters ->

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Canada's commodity-oriented benchmark stock index rose on Thursday, as miners and energy firms tracked upbeat commodity prices after U.S. consumer prices unexpectedly fell for the first time in more 2-1/2 years in December.

At 9:30 a.m. ET (14:30 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 84.11 points, or 0.42%, at 20,109.16.

