CANADA STOCKS-Commodity stocks drag TSX lower as recession fears mount

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened lower on Friday, dragged down by commodity-linked shares, as hawkish commentary from major central banks this week heightened fears of a global recession.

At 9:30 a.m. ET (14:30 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 183.02 points, or 0.93%, at 19,417.61.

